Mental Health Moment: Releasing Negative Self-Talk

One of these tools is to incorporate your own interests into your self-care practice. Dr. Jacquelyn Gilles, psychologist and executive director of, says that anything that nourishes, recharges, or tends to help you mentally, physically, spiritually, or interpersonally is on the table for supporting you and your emerging self-care regimen. This means that the sky’s the limit when it comes to exploring new avenues and trying out new activities.

While you’re on your quest for an empowering practice, your mind might jump in and say, “I’ll never find anything that’ll work for me.” That cranky talk is yet again putting the brakes on your desire to treat yourself with loving care. “Negative self-talk is that endless stream of unspoken thoughts that run around in our heads. At times those thoughts are on autopilot, but when we recognize them then we can address them,” Malissa says.

Speaking negatively to ourselves is a deterrent to our well-being. Dr. Gilles says that this kind of talk can “get in the way of getting our needs met, meeting our goals, and living in accordance with our personal values.” A way to recognize this chatter is to “ask ourselves what we are thinking and draw those thoughts into our consciousness,” Dr. Gilles says. “This sets us on the path to awareness, and that’s when change can take place.” Malissa says to ask yourself this question, “‘Is this thought serving me?’ If the answer is no, then you can replace it with something more appropriate or more positive.”

“OK, then,” your mind says, “how can I start this self-care thing?” Experiment with activities or modalities that appeal to you like taking walks in nature, cooking, or playing a sport. These are all ways that promote well-being. For those looking for a little more inspiration, Malissa suggests working with your breathing. “It helps reconnect us and keep us present. Go through this sequence five times: Breathe in for a count of four, hold for a count of two, and breathe out for a count of seven. It’s simple and helps calm the mind.”