Making Great Things Happen

Opening a business takes a certain amount of risk tolerance, but even entrepreneurs were overwhelmed by the risks and uncertainties that were foisted upon them by COVID-19. Three Kentuckiana organizations that were offering business guidance to entrepreneurs prior to the pandemic — the Louisville Small Business Development Center, One Southern Indiana (1si), and The LEE Initiative — saw unique needs that resulted from COVID-19 and changed how they served their clients.

RESTAURANT RELIEF AND MENTORSHIP

Founded in 2018, The LEE Initiative began as a result of conversations between Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek about the #Metoo movement. Both were committed to helping elevate women in the restaurant industry and ensure positive experiences for women who choose it as their profession. They decided to launch a mentorship program. “We were going to pair young women in the industry with women who had risen in the ranks from line cooks to now owning two to three restaurants,” Lindsey says. The goal was to not only show novices their older peers’ techniques, but also what it is like to be in a restaurant that is run by a woman. “The way that women lead in restaurants is often very different from the way men do,” she says.

After two successful years of the mentorship program and the announcement of a third in early 2020, the restaurant industry closed due to COVID-19. “One of the founding principles of The LEE Initiative has been to come up with creative and forward-thinking solutions for immediate problems that are holding the restaurant industry back,” she says. COVID-19 was that immediate problem. The LEE Initiative team turned Chef Lee’s restaurant, 610 Magnolia, into a relief center. In coordination with Maker’s Mark, the restaurant opened to provide meals and staples for any person in the hospitality industry who had lost their job. There was a line around the block on the first day. By the second day, when over 300 meals were served, it became clear that while they were acting locally, they needed to think nationally because every restaurant across the country was facing a similar situation.

Maker’s Mark pulled marketing funds and moved them to The LEE Initiative to create the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. “Within two weeks, we were able to make cash infusions into 19 restaurants across the U.S.,” Lindsey says, allowing them to become LEE Initiative relief sites as well. As of the end of June, Lindsey says 325,000 families had been served at the sites. As restaurants began to reopen, The LEE Initiative reached out to see what it could do to help independent restaurants and farmers, whose industry has also suffered as a result of restaurants being closed.

“A lot of the farms that we work with realize 85% of their sales come from independent restaurants,” Lindsey says. This led to the establishment of the Restaurant Reboot Program, which provides cash to farms that then provide credits to the 19 independent restaurants where relief centers operate.

Another development was the creation of the ReGrow program, a partnership with Ashbourne Farms, where any independent restaurant in Kentucky can apply for $15,000 grants. “I never imagined us doing direct-aid relief, but something I’ve realized through this process is that the skills of running a restaurant and working on razor-thin margins and being able to pivot quickly are very good for direct-aid work,” she says. Finally, the McAtee Community Kitchen, in the space where Milkwood was housed, was a response to the shooting death of David McAtee, a local chef who Lindsey says “was very dedicated to supporting his community through food.” Chef Nikkia Rhodes, a 2018 LEE Initiative mentee, will be running that operation.