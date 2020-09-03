In The Now: Bucket Lists for September

2020 has probably not been the year you were hoping it would be. The fall colors will be showing soon, and cool weather is on the way. Well, we hope so. We’ve put together a few ideas that will hopefully make this time a bit better.

• Find the best croissant.

• Celebrate small victories.

• Paint something.

Also, here are some upcoming events to spend your time well.

SEPT. 3 | 2-4PM

SENIOR DERBY DANCE

Join the virtual party, streaming live on Facebook! Enjoy wonderful entertainment to dance the day away in your home, senior center, or senior living community.

SEPT. 9 | 8-10AM

100 WISE WOMEN

Gain inspiration and expand your circle! Hear guest speaker, Mason Rummel, President and CEO of the James Graham Brown Foundation speak (virtually).

SEPT. 17 | ALL DAY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF LOUISVILLE

GIVE FOR GOOD

The biggest day of local giving to nonprofit organizations supported by Give For Good Louisville.

SEPT. 19 | 6:30PM KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY

TUXES & TAILS

Join virtually and enjoy an evening of entertainment, special four-legged guest appearances, raffles, and auctions. Proceeds benefit the animals at KHS.

P.S. A few last-minute tips for safely hosting a Derby party in the midst of a pandemic.