Home Improvement, Women-Style

“Don’t tell me I can’t do something,” says an equally determined Alexandria. “I hate the word ‘can’t.’ And when you tell me I can’t do something, that just makes me want to do it.”

Like starting her own businesses and podcast. Alexandria, a 30-year-old single mom from Louisville who also owns a real estate brokerage firm, Hippo House LLC, and recently launched the podcast, Love the Agent, became interested in real estate at age 15 when she began working for an appraiser. As an adult, she had learned the operational side of the building industry while working as an office assistant for a construction company in Denver, Colorado. Along the way, she noticed a condescending attitude among male contractors when dealing with female clients.

“I saw an inadequacy in the construction world where men were trying to tell you what’s what – what looks good, what works.” She said the contractors weren’t listening to the homeowner’s concerns or ideas but were instead pushing their own agendas to save time and money in order to move on to the next paying job.

Inspired to start her own construction company where she could bring a decidedly female perspective to the forefront, she moved back to Louisville in 2015 and purchased 10 houses at auction to flip, or fix up and resell, for a profit. Since then, Alexandria and her crew — Sara VonRoenn, a female contractor that works with her, an all-male construction crew, and various subcontractors — have flipped more than 45 homes in the Louisville area. Her focus is on quality construction. “You’re never going to be able to cut corners with me.”

Like Alexandria, Dana, 43, became interested in her vocation as a teen, when as a high school senior, the self-described “art geek” decided to paint her bedroom. Up until that point, she hadn’t expressed interest in becoming a second-generation painter. However, once her dad, Richard Wright, who owned his own painting business, examined her handiwork, he offered her a job. “I really had no interest in what he did, but he took a look and was like, ‘OK. Want to come to work?’ So, I worked for him for nine years before going out on my own.”

The married mother of two daughters, ages 20 and 15, said being your own boss and one-person crew has its perks, as far as setting your own hours and choosing which projects to take on. It also comes with an immense sense of satisfaction. “That smile at the end of the job, when they see the finished product. When they see the quality in the finished product … that is the most satisfying feeling,” she says. “I’m helping people.”

And despite having so many irons in the fire with her own businesses, Alexandria, like Dana, enjoys helping others, especially women, feel empowered by sharing her tips and know-how. “It’s truly fun, she says. “I love what I do.”