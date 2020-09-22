Great Places For Starting Something New

If there is anything positive about a global pandemic that has kept us isolated, unemployed, and/or trapped at home, it is that it helped us to quiet our minds enough to rediscover our creative selves. I have heard that divorces and pregnancies have increased since COVID-19, but I also bet many businesses will be birthed after this process. After all, what generally follows a plague? Renaissance. Seeds of ideas have had time to grow, and the experience helps us to rethink our priorities. If the pandemic has planted the entrepreneurial spirit in you, check out these organizations to help turn your budding idea into a sustainable reality.

STORY LOUISVILLE

In 2016, Natalia Bishop, a Colombian immigrant, was a photographer renting a shared arts studio. Each day she would brainstorm solutions to problems she was facing with other artists in the collective. Soon, the 1,500-square-foot arts space became a hub for artists, freelancers, and other makers to pitch ideas, problem-solve, and network. These creatives helped her to soon realize that holes in her ideas were best filled by a community. If she were ever to get a large project off the ground, she would need a team to do some of the lifting.

This communal hub may not have manifested into a bustling career in photography, but it did give birth to Story Louisville, a network of shared spaces and resources that helps startups take flight. Story began on Story Avenue in Butchertown and offered a shared work space for entrepreneurs, creatives, artists, movers, and shakers to get work done together. By bringing together a diverse group of motivated thinkers, the small startups could share resources and experiences, coffee, and expertise.