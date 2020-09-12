Creating Art for Wellness

TELL YOUR STORY

Recently the NoCo Arts and Cultural District created a story trail. Two local mosaic artists — Deborah Hartmann Brownstein and Rhonda Snyder Sedam — created a custom 3’ by 8’ mosaic threshold to walk atop as guests enter the trail. And 14-year old Ava Gleitz was selected to be the first contributing writer for the trail.

SING FOR WELLNESS

“I like to think of singing as something I need for my health, like exercise. Scientists have shown how singing lowers stress, improves sleep, boosts immunity, calms and energizes, and releases pain-relieving endorphins which help you feel less pain. It really doesn’t matter how it sounds, what matters is how it feels. Music heals and uplifts – however you do it.”

— Singer/songwriter Susannah B’s most recent release “Girl Gone Wilder!” is a tribute to legendary jazz composer, Alec Wilder.

