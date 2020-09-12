Creating Art for Wellness
Artist Jennie DiBeneditto installed artwork she created using blocks and community messages at Clark Memorial Health.
ARTISTIC CARE
ProjectUPLIFT is a collaborative art installation effort being facilitated by the Jeffersonville Public Arts Commission, created by the talented artists of the NoCo Arts Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and championed by Clark Memorial Health and Today’s Media. The artists of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District are creating three unique pieces that will be installed in the hospital to encourage staff and patients.
Tthe NoCo Arts and Cultural District Story Trail.
TELL YOUR STORY
Recently the NoCo Arts and Cultural District created a story trail. Two local mosaic artists — Deborah Hartmann Brownstein and Rhonda Snyder Sedam — created a custom 3’ by 8’ mosaic threshold to walk atop as guests enter the trail. And 14-year old Ava Gleitz was selected to be the first contributing writer for the trail.
SING FOR WELLNESS
“I like to think of singing as something I need for my health, like exercise. Scientists have shown how singing lowers stress, improves sleep, boosts immunity, calms and energizes, and releases pain-relieving endorphins which help you feel less pain. It really doesn’t matter how it sounds, what matters is how it feels. Music heals and uplifts – however you do it.”
— Singer/songwriter Susannah B’s most recent release “Girl Gone Wilder!” is a tribute to legendary jazz composer, Alec Wilder.
