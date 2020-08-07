The Ultimate Accessory

Aug 7, 2020 | Derby, Fashion

MADISON EWING IS WEARING: Headpiece by Dee’s, $139; mask, $13, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.
JASON SCHMIDT IS WEARING: Hat by Dee’s, $89; mask, $13, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.

Your Derby mask can make a statement at this year’s historic race on September 5. Local hat designers have extended their fashion flair to create custom masks to complement their brilliant hats.

At press time, Churchill Downs is stating that guests will be encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue.

This includes when:
• Riding on a shuttle
• Traveling through the venue
• Going to the restroom
• Placing an in-person wager
• Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand

JASMINE HALL IS WEARING: Hat by Dee’s, $169; Mask, $13, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.

JASMINE HALL IS WEARING: Hat by Simply Laura Millinery, $300 for both mask and hat.

LIZ TURNER IS WEARING: Hat by The Mill by Kenzie, $600; Mask, $65.

LIZ TURNER IS WEARING: Hat by The Mill by Kenzie, $525; Mask, $45.

JASMINE HALL IS WEARING: Hat by Dee’s, $309; Mask, $13, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.

LIZ TURNER IS WEARING: Hat by Simply Laura Millinery, $300 for both mask and hat.

