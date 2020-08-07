The Ultimate Accessory

Your Derby mask can make a statement at this year’s historic race on September 5. Local hat designers have extended their fashion flair to create custom masks to complement their brilliant hats.

At press time, Churchill Downs is stating that guests will be encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue.

This includes when:

• Riding on a shuttle

• Traveling through the venue

• Going to the restroom

• Placing an in-person wager

• Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand

P.S. Don’t forget to enter to win some Derby goodies!