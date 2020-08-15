The Decades of Derby
ALESSANDRA IS WEARING: Dress and pearl necklace ensemble; gloves; shoes. All items available at Nitty Gritty. Ring; purse; Hat, all available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market.
The Kentucky Derby has been running for 146 years — 14 fashion-filled decades. We’re hitting some highlights of the past — and giving you inspiration on how to add a nostalgic vibe to your Derby look.
DECADE: The ’20s — Minimal layers became the new standard; clothing became looser and shorter.
HER STYLE: “My Derby outfit usually involves an A-line dress with either floral patterns or polka dots, complemented with a bold fascinator. For Derby, and all special occasions, I always use my grandmother’s vintage jewelry, including her gold leopard bracelet and amethyst ring.” — Alessandra Brown, finance analyst, GE Appliances
LANDI LOU IS WEARING: Dress, from Heather Gifford of Reflections Vintage; hat from Sustainable Vintage and brooch; Corday handbag, Clematis Wallace at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market. Earrings not for sale.
DECADE: The ’50s — Unpadded, rounded shoulders, shapely bust lines, closely-defined waistlines, and full, billowy skirts.
HER STYLE: “While I have never been to the Derby, I do attend many of the Derby Festival events. This year I’m planning on wearing my ‘50s reproduction denim jeans to the Balloon Glow for a casual retro look.” — Landi Lou, professional 1950s pinup model
DALILI IS WEARING: Dress, Angie Watts available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Earrings, available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Hat by Derby Revival, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery; Lucite Bracelet, Sustainable Vintage and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market.
TARIQ IS WEARING: Pants, Clematis Wallace available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Shirt; fedora; blazer, Worn & Company and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market.
DECADE: The ’60s — A-line mini skirts, contrast collar shift dresses, textured tights, low heel flats and tall boots, swing coats, and floppy hats.
HER STYLE: “I love vintage accessories, handbags, and jewelry. I try flea markets to see if I can find a diamond in the rough, but I’ve raided my mom’s jewelry box many times to find a special piece to make me pop.” — Dalili Duvall, UM administrative coordinator, Humana
HIS STYLE: “Fashion is my passion. However, this was my first time ever wearing anything vintage. It was humorous in the beginning, until I started to put the outfit together and it went from funny to fabulous. I actually went from laughing at myself to owning it.” — Tariq Shabazz, UAW Local 862 District committeeperson at Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant
MICHELLE (left) IS WEARING: Dress, from Clematis Wallace and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Platform shoe, from Caesar and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Hat, Frank Olive Hats by Gabriel Amar, available at Von Maur, Oxmoor Center.
ALLISON (right) IS WEARING: Dress, from Reflections Vintage and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market. Necklace, from Clematis Wallace and available at Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market; Hat, Jen's Derby Hats, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, Shelbyville.
DECADE: The ’70s — Bell bottom pants, frayed jeans, mini skirts, maxi dresses, Tie dye, peasant blouses, and ponchos.
HER STYLE (left) : “I pick my outfit based on my mood and energy, and try to incorporate the colors and emblems of each event. — Michelle Ramsey, physical therapist, Ramsey PT, LLC
HER STYLE (right) : “I usually base my Derby look around my hat or fascinator. Last year I wore a black and white polka dot jumpsuit and added a pop of color with a red fascinator.” — Allison Cook, assistant director of Brand Marketing and Licensing, University of Louisville Athletics
LUNA IS WEARING: Dress w/belt, earrings, and bangles. All from Nitty Gritty. Hat, Attitudes by Angie, available at Rodeo Drive.
DECADE: The ’80s — Bell bottom pants, frayed jeans, mini skirts, maxi dresses, Tie dye, peasant blouses, and ponchos.
HER STYLE: “There are many ways to put a Derby outfit together. I start with the dress. The dress is the main canvas of the look and the hat is the final touch. I’d love to incorporate a vintage hat with a modern Derby fashion look. — Luna Bae, NOC technician at Spectrum
