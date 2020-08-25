Sweet But Not Shy
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is wearing: Dress, $69, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $180.
Soft shades and floral designs are the essence of femininity.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs is wearing: Jumpsuit, $59, Apricot Lane Boutique; Earrings, $28, House of K; Hat by The Mill by Kenzie, $475.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb is wearing: Dress, $128, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of K; Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $175.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is wearing: Jumpsuit, $48, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Gloriela’s Designs, $209, available at Peacock on Third, 122 N. 3rd St., Bardstown.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is wearing: Dress, $120, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $78, Kendra Scott; Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $165.
