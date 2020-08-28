Strong & Bold Derby Inspiration — Ramona Gray
RAMONA IS WEARING: Dress, $120, All is Fair in Love & Fashion; Earrings, $10, Shoes, $30, both from Versona, 502, 339.4740; Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $885, available at Rodes for Him/Her.
“As a Derby-week tradition for over a decade I attend The Oaks with a group of sister-friends. Our hats have been spotted in pictures and magazines post-Derby, and we bask in this opportunity and tradition to truly Run for the Roses! Recently, we began our celebration early by attending Thurby. It’s just so amazing to us that each day at the track has its own vibe…and we comply.” — Ramona Gray, Owner of GG’s Impressions Fashion Statement and licensed insurance professional
RAMONA IS WEARING: Dress, $120, All is Fair in Love & Fashion; Earrings, $10, Shoes, $30, both from Versona, 502, 339.4740; Hat by Sweet Caroline Hats, $159, Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, available at 526 Main St., Shelbyville.
