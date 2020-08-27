Strong & Bold — Derby Drinks and Food
THE DRINK: Raspberry Bourbon Lemonade. Photo by Melissa Donald.
THE DRINK: Raspberry Bourbon Lemonade
• 8 fresh raspberries or substitute frozen
• 1/2 c lemonade
• 1 1/2 oz bourbon
• seltzer water
Mint Julep Tours: Derby Week Tours and More
Elevate your Derby experience with Mint Julep Tours. Their Derby week tours, events, and services make Derby more than just a day at the track. Public and private tour options, ranging from bourbon distilleries to behind-the-scenes access at Kentucky horse farms, give guests a way to experience all Kentucky has to offer. Director of Business Development Chasta McIntyre says, “we take pride in showcasing the real Kentucky.” Mint Julep Tours also offers Derby transportation options. VIP shuttles run to and from the Omni Hotel on Derby day, or private transportation can be arranged for groups of any size.
— By Tami Pyles
Pan-fried pork chops with southern greens, whipped potatoes, and onion gravy. Photo by Erika Doll.
Eat a hearty meal of pan-fried pork chops with southern greens, whipped potatoes, and onion gravy.
WHERE TO FIND THIS: CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar, 9980 Linn Station Rd., 502.614.6499.
P.S. How about this sweet, tart Key Lime Cheesecake for dessert?
0 Comments