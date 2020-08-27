Strong & Bold — Derby Drinks and Food

THE DRINK: Raspberry Bourbon Lemonade

• 8 fresh raspberries or substitute frozen

• 1/2 c lemonade

• 1 1/2 oz bourbon

• seltzer water

Mint Julep Tours: Derby Week Tours and More

Elevate your Derby experience with Mint Julep Tours. Their Derby week tours, events, and services make Derby more than just a day at the track. Public and private tour options, ranging from bourbon distilleries to behind-the-scenes access at Kentucky horse farms, give guests a way to experience all Kentucky has to offer. Director of Business Development Chasta McIntyre says, “we take pride in showcasing the real Kentucky.” Mint Julep Tours also offers Derby transportation options. VIP shuttles run to and from the Omni Hotel on Derby day, or private transportation can be arranged for groups of any size.

— By Tami Pyles