Spicy & Zesty Derby Outfit — Ashley Payne
ASHLEY IS WEARING: Dress, $75, All Is Fair In Love and Fashion; Earrings, $10, Stein Mart, 502.893.6393, (Tahari); Shoes, $30, Versona; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $300.
“There is only one way to do Derby and that is rain or shine! I usually start Derby festivities on Wednesday of Derby week and end on the Sunday after Derby by attending a gala, going to Churchill Downs, a charity event, a brunch and/or day party. (I don’t) shop mainstream so no one looks like me.”
— Ashley Payne, Executive Key Account Specialist, Janssen Biotech
Pick accessories that will add some pizzazz to your Derby outfit. Here are a few pieces we’re loving:
Jessica Simpson shoes, $60, Necklace, $8, Black and gold chandelier earrings, $15, available at Stein Mart, 5055 Shelbyville Rd, 502.893.6393; Blue and tan earrings, $325, Purse, $25, all available at Circe, 3642 Brownsboro Rd, Ste 101, 502.894.0095; Red earrings, $10, available at Versona, 4220 Summit Plaza Dr, 502.339.4740; Black and gold frilly earrings, $32, Sea shell earrings, $26, available at Magnolia and Fig, 12621 Shelbyville Rd, 502.253.4567. Gold hoop earrings, $85, available at Monkee’s of Louisville
