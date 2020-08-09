Spicy & Zesty Derby Outfit — Ashley Payne

Aug 9, 2020 | Derby, Fashion

ASHLEY IS WEARING: Dress, $75, All Is Fair In Love and Fashion; Earrings, $10, Stein Mart, 502.893.6393, (Tahari); Shoes, $30, Versona; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $300.

“There is only one way to do Derby and that is rain or shine! I usually start Derby festivities on Wednesday of Derby week and end on the Sunday after Derby by attending a gala, going to Churchill Downs, a charity event, a brunch and/or day party. (I don’t) shop mainstream so no one looks like me.”

Ashley Payne, Executive Key Account Specialist, Janssen Biotech

ASHLEY IS WEARING: Hat by Attitudes by Angie, $850, available at Rodeo Drive.
Finishing Touches

Pick accessories that will add some pizzazz to your Derby outfit. Here are a few pieces we’re loving:

Jessica Simpson shoes, $60, Necklace, $8, Black and gold chandelier earrings, $15, available at Stein Mart, 5055 Shelbyville Rd, 502.893.6393; Blue and tan earrings, $325, Purse, $25, all available at Circe, 3642 Brownsboro Rd, Ste 101, 502.894.0095; Red earrings, $10, available at Versona, 4220 Summit Plaza Dr, 502.339.4740; Black and gold frilly earrings, $32, Sea shell earrings, $26, available at Magnolia and Fig, 12621 Shelbyville Rd, 502.253.4567. Gold hoop earrings, $85, available at Monkee’s of Louisville

P.S. Check out ideas for a classic Derby.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *