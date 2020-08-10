Spicy & Zesty — Derby Drinks and Food
THE DRINK: Life Changing Spicy Michelada. Photo by Melissa Donald.
THE DRINK: Life Changing Spicy Michelada
• 1 bottle Mexican beer such as Corona or any light beer
• 1 lime, cut into fat wedges
• 1 container or can Picante Clamato or V8 Clamato, your favorite Bloody Mary mix, or V8 are perfect. Picante style is optional but preferred.
• Cholula or Tapitio Mexican Hot Sauce
• 1/4 c Kosher salt or Margarita Salt
• 2 Tbsp Chile Lime Seasoning (optional) made by Trader Joe’s
• Ice, for 2 glasses full to the top
• 1 shot tequila, your favorite brand
Fire In Your Belly is a biscuit sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot aioli, Pop’s pickles, cheddar cheese from Biscuit Belly. Photo by Erika Doll.
Mama’s Boy is a bisucit sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken thigh, roasted jalapeno pimento cheese, fried green tomato from Biscuit Belly. Photo by Erika Doll.
