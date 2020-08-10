Spicy & Zesty — Derby Drinks and Food

Life Changing Spicy Michelada

• 1 bottle Mexican beer such as Corona or any light beer

• 1 lime, cut into fat wedges

• 1 container or can Picante Clamato or V8 Clamato, your favorite Bloody Mary mix, or V8 are perfect. Picante style is optional but preferred.

• Cholula or Tapitio Mexican Hot Sauce

• 1/4 c Kosher salt or Margarita Salt

• 2 Tbsp Chile Lime Seasoning (optional) made by Trader Joe’s

• Ice, for 2 glasses full to the top

• 1 shot tequila, your favorite brand