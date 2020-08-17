Salty & Sour Derby Inspiration — Bailey Wynn

Wear a Hat Opening Night

The signature accessory for Opening Night at Churchill Downs on September 19 is an evening headpiece, whether it’s a fascinator, feathers, a hat, a headband, or something else! It is a Dress to Impress occasion — so besides the hat, what do you wear?

According to Churchill Downs, women are encouraged to wear party and cocktail dresses and men are encouraged to wear sharp pants and a dress shirt; a tie is optional. Also because Churchill Downs is partnering with Fund for the Arts, you can incorporate the color orange for the evening in the spirit of creativity and encouragement.

P.S. Check out these other Opening Night ideas.