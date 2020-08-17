Salty & Sour Derby Inspiration — Bailey Wynn

Aug 17, 2020 | Derby, Fashion

BAILEY IS WEARING: Top, $68, Pants, $72, Earrings, $26, Shoes, $88, all from Magnolia & Fig, 502.253.4567; Hat by Griffin Derby City Hatters, $108, available at The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St.

“I celebrate Derby each year by making a stop at my best friend’s family home for their annual Derby event. It is definitely a Derby tradition in the Pautsch household, along with attending Oaks each year with friends, drinking mint juleps, and dressing up for the occasion.” — Bailey Wynn, Manager of Lashtastic and owner of Bloomed Roots

BAILEY IS WEARING: Top, $345, Skirt, $495, both from Circe, 502.894.0095; Earrings, $39, Versona, 502.339.4740; Shoes, $88, Magnolia & Fig; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $220.

Fascinate Designs, $195.

Wear a Hat Opening Night

The signature accessory for Opening Night at Churchill Downs on September 19 is an evening headpiece, whether it’s a fascinator, feathers, a hat, a headband, or something else! It is a Dress to Impress occasion — so besides the hat, what do you wear?

According to Churchill Downs, women are encouraged to wear party and cocktail dresses and men are encouraged to wear sharp pants and a dress shirt; a tie is optional. Also because Churchill Downs is partnering with Fund for the Arts, you can incorporate the color orange for the evening in the spirit of creativity and encouragement.

P.S. Check out these other Opening Night ideas.

