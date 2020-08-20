Keep the Eyes On the Hat
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs is wearing: Dress, $120, Apricot Lane Boutique; Earrings, $22, House of K Boutique; Hat by Attitudes by Angie, $850, available at Rodeo Drive.
A hat with bright, vibrant colors will add some punch and surprise to your Derby dress. When wearing these types of hats, stick with a solid colored dress for a seamless look.
Try the below hat with this dress as well!
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is wearing: Dress, $140, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Dee’s, $269, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is wearing: Dress, $288, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of K; Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $195.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb is wearing: Dress, $120, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $12, House of K; Hat by Dee’s, $259, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is wearing: Jumpsuit, $48, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $25, Scout; Hat by Attitudes by Angie, $725, available at Rodeo Drive.
