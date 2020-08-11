Grab The Attention!
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb is wearing: Dress, $110, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Designs by Tony, $275.
Add a little drama to your Derby style by choosing hats that will make you the center of attention at any event. You can also try the hats below with this dress.
Left: Designs by Tony, $250; Right: Griffin Derby City Hatters, $188, available at The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is wearing: Dress, $69, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of K; Hat by Griffin Derby City Hatters, $288, available at The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is wearing: Jumpsuit, $48, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $35, Necklace, $89, both from Scout; Hat by Derby Revival, $350, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is wearing: Dress, $110, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $900, available at Rodes for Him/Her.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs is wearing: Earrings, $28, House of K; Hat by Dee’s, $149, available at 5045 Shelbyville Rd.
