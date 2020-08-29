Go Bold, Go Bright, Go Big
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is wearing: Dress, $288, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $35, Scout; Hat by The Mill by Kenzie, $425.
Top off your Derby outfit with a hat that will put you in the winner’s circle of fashion.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb is wearing: Jumper, $59, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of K; Hat by Finchy Baby Hats, $360.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is wearing: Dress, $140, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $20, House of K; Hat by Sweet Caroline Hats, $189, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 526 Main St., Shelbyville.
2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs is wearing: Dress, $598, Earrings, $18, both from House of K Boutique; Hat by Finchy Baby Hats, $330.
0 Comments