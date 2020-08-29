Go Bold, Go Bright, Go Big

Aug 29, 2020 | Derby, Fashion

2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is wearing: Dress, $288, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $35, Scout; Hat by The Mill by Kenzie, $425.

Top off your Derby outfit with a hat that will put you in the winner’s circle of fashion.

2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb is wearing: Jumper, $59, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of KHat by Finchy Baby Hats, $360.

2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is wearing: Jumpsuit, $48, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $25, Scout; Hat by Attitudes by Angie, $725, available at Rodeo Drive.

2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is wearing: Dress, $140, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $20, House of K; Hat by Sweet Caroline Hats, $189, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 526 Main St., Shelbyville.

2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs is wearing: Dress, $598, Earrings, $18, both from House of K Boutique; Hat by Finchy Baby Hats, $330.

P.S. Get fashion inspiration from these Derby looks that match your mask with your hat.

