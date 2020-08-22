Fruity & Sweet Derby Inspiration — Courtney Huff
“I attend Oaks each year and Thurby. Each year I try to change it up with a different color scheme. Once I’ve chosen a color then I generally start looking for my outfit. I like to keep my dress simple because I want the focal point to be my fascinator. My best friend Niccole and I plan a full day of shopping for our outfits and headpieces which is really fun.” — Courtney Huff, Co-Founder, and Owner of Triple Crown Social
Courtney Huff is wearing: Dress, $84, Earrings, $32, Shoes, $63, all from Magnolia and Fig, 502.253.4567; Bracelet, $20, Stein Mart, 502.893.6393; Hat by Designs by Tony, $250.
