Fruity & Sweet — Derby Drinks and Food
Strawberry Pineapple Mojito. Photo by Melissa Donald.
THE DRINK: Strawberry Pineapple Mojito
• 4 limes, cut into wedges
• 8 strawberries
• 1 bunch mint, tough stems removed
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 6 ounces pineapple juice
• 6 ounces light rum*
• 2 cups club soda
*Additional pineapple juice can be used for the rum as a non-alcoholic substitute.
This brunch board from Board & You is delightfully sweet and a healthy way to start your morning.
WHERE TO FIND THIS: Board & You, 430 Pearl St., New Albany, IN, 502.333.8718.
Chocolate!
Chocolate lovers will be thrilled to learn that Muth’s Candies, a family-run business that has been in operation almost a century, is the official Derby Festival Chocolate. Be on the lookout for some special chocolates in the shape of popular events.
0 Comments