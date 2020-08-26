Enter to Win These 2 Prizes!
Giveaway #1
You can win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Whether you’re going to the track or celebrating at home with a few friends, Sassy Fox has the right outfit for the occasion. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Giveaway #2
Enter to win a Contributing Membership to the Frazier Kentucky History Museum. The membership includes Family/Dual membership benefits, plus: two additional general admission guest passes (six total), two complimentary parking passes, and membership in the North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Membership Program, providing entry and benefits when visiting participating museums locally and nationally.
