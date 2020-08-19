Enter to Win 2 Great Prizes!
Giveaway #1
Renew your skin with a free microdermabrasion treatment from Avanti Skin Center of Louisville! Microdermabrasion is a quick, painless, non-invasive procedure that lifts dead cells off the surface of your skin and stimulates metabolism of the cells underneath. Microdermabrasion will give younger, fresher looking skin with no downtime.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One free Microdermabrasion treatment from Avanti Skin Center of Louisville.
DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.
Giveaway #2
Enter to win a Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops’ retailers and restaurants!
THE GIVEAWAY:
A Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops’ retailers and restaurants. Here’s how to enter. It’s a little different…
* To qualify to win, you must “like” the Paddock Shops Facebook page before submitting the entry form.
DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.