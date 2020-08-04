Classic & Simple — Perfect the Look
Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is wearing: Dress, $90, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Griffin Derby City Hatters, $248, The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St .
When choosing a classic and simple style, search for hats with neutral tones and interesting design elements.
Try these hats with the dress above!
(Left) Griffin Derby City Hatters, $448 (top hat), $418 (bottom hat), available at The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St.
(Right) Look at That Hat!, $140.
Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs (left) is wearing: Jumpsuit, $96, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22,House of K; Hat by Derby Revival, $545, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery.
Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett (right) is wearing: Dress, $248, Earrings, $20, both from House of K; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $180.
Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Robb (left) is wearing: Dress, $110, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $32, House of K; Hat by Gloriela’s Designs, $189, available at Peacock on Third, 122 N. 3rd St., Bardstown.
Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen (right) is wearing: Dress, $120, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18, House of K; Hat by Simply Laura Millinery, $400.
