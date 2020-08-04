Classic & Simple — Perfect the Look

Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Gia Combs (left) is wearing: Jumpsuit, $96, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22,House of K; Hat by Derby Revival, $545, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery.

Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett (right) is wearing: Dress, $248, Earrings, $20, both from House of K; Hat by The Hat Doctor, $180.