Classic & Simple Derby Fashion — Allison Hoffer

“Since my husband and I got married on Derby Day in 2009, our Derby tradition — when it falls on, or is really close to May 1 — is that we go to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse for dinner and then sneak over to the bar area to catch the race on TV. We beat the crowds, but still get to dress up.” — Allison Hoffer, Bridal Stylist, Laurel Wreath Bridal

ALLISON IS WEARING: Dress, $40, Earrings, $8, Shoes, $30, all from Versona, 502.339.4740; Hat by Gloriela’s, $139, available at Peacock on Third, 122 N 3rd St., Bardstown.

