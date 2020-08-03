Classic & Simple — Derby Drinks
THE DRINK: Vesper
THE DRINK: Vesper
• 1 oz vodka
• 1 oz gin
• 1/2 oz lillet
• Shake or stir
• Garnish with olive and pickled onion
Recipe by Colleen McCarthy
THE DRINK: White Russian
Want more of a dessert drink? The White Russian solves that problem — or for the classic dessert, stop by and get the original Derby Pie, made of chocolate and walnuts, at Kern’s Kitchen and sometimes at your local grocery.
THE DRINK: White Russian
• Ice
• 2 oz Kahlua
• 2 oz vodka
• 2 oz heavy cream
0 Comments