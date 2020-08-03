Classic & Simple — Derby Drinks

Want more of a dessert drink? The White Russian solves that problem — or for the classic dessert, stop by and get the original Derby Pie, made of chocolate and walnuts, at Kern’s Kitchen and sometimes at your local grocery.

THE DRINK: White Russian

• Ice

• 2 oz Kahlua

• 2 oz vodka

• 2 oz heavy cream

P.S. Tempting chocolates to match your Derby mindset.