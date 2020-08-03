Classic & Simple — Derby Drinks

Aug 3, 2020 | Derby, Food

THE DRINK: Vesper

• 1 oz vodka
• 1 oz gin
• 1/2 oz lillet
• Shake or stir
• Garnish with olive and pickled onion

Recipe by Colleen McCarthy

THE DRINK: White Russian

Want more of a dessert drink? The White Russian solves that problem — or for the classic dessert, stop by and get the original Derby Pie, made of chocolate and walnuts, at Kern’s Kitchen and sometimes at your local grocery.

• Ice
• 2 oz Kahlua
• 2 oz vodka
• 2 oz heavy cream

P.S. Tempting chocolates to match your Derby mindset.

