Break the Cycle of Emotional Eating

Clark Memorial Health. Staying home quarantining adds to the temptation to snack, and m any times we grab comfort foods, which may be high in fat and added sugars, to help us feel better when dealing with stress or boredom. What’s really happening in our brains and bodies when we want to eat our feelings? If you are an emotional eater, then you’re not alone, says Terri Simonton, a dietitian at. Staying home quarantining adds to the temptation to snack, and mWhat’s really happening in our brains and bodies when we want to eat our feelings?

When you feel anxious or stressed, your central nervous system produces the hormones adrenaline and cortisol in response. Your body then reacts and is ready for action – the fight-or-flight reaction. Your heart rate and breathing may increase and your blood pressure can rise.

Cortisol particularly has an effect on your appetite. It drives you to seek to bring your stress level down, increases your desire for high-energy (read: high-fat and high-sugar) foods, and suppresses your brain’s signals of fullness, all of which contribute to unhealthy eating.