28 Hats
1. Frank Olive Hats by Gabriel Amar, $475, available at Von Maur, Oxmoor Center; 2. Formé Millinery, $550; 3. The Hat Doctor, $250; 4. Sweet Caroline Hats, $149, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 526 Main St., Shelbyville; 5. Christine A. Moore Millinery, $710, available at Rodes for Him/Her; 6. Gloriela’s Designs, $129, available at Peacock on Third, 122 N 3rd St., Bardstown; 7. KY Derby Hats, $180, available at Pix Shoes, 201 S Preston; 8. Gloriela’s Designs, $209, available at Peacock on Third, 122 N 3rd St., Bardstown; 9. Jen’s Derby Hats, $49, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 536 Main St., Shelbyville; 10. Fascinate Designs, $190; 11. Frank Olive Hats by Gabriel Amar, $400, available at Von Maur, Oxmoor Center; 12. Simply Laura Millinery, $400; 13. Jen’s Derby Hats, $165, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 536 Main St., Shelbyville; 14. The Mill by Kenzie, $450; 15. Simply Laura Millinery, $500; 16. Secret Beauty Hats, $285, available at Hampton Inn, 101 E Jefferson St.; 17. Frank Olive Hats by Gabriel Amar, $450, available at Von Maur, Oxmoor Center; 18. Sweet Caroline Hats, $169, available at Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique, 526 Main St., Shelbyville; 19. Designs by Tony, $275; 20. Griffin Derby City Hatters, $228, available at The Mysterious Rack, 558 S 4th St.
Pink purse by Derby Revival, $95, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery. Black purse by Gloriela’s Designs, $98, Peacock on Third, 122 N. 3rd St., Bardstown.
Why 28 hats? Because Today’s Woman is 28 years old! Check out these hat fashions that caught our eye this Derby.
Left to right: Simply Laura Millinery, $300; Formé Millinery, $710; and Christine A. Moore Millinery, $535, available at Rodes for Him/Her.
0 Comments