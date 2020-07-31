Win. Place. Show.

Yes, the Derby experience is going to be different this year, but we have ideas on how to make it a fabulous one! We also have 5 different cover looks to inspire your creativity. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Letting your mask be the ultimate fashion statement.

Hosting your own Derby party.

Toasting to Derby and letting a cocktail be the inspiration to your style.

Taking a trip through the Decades of Derby’s past to see old style become new.

And of course, hats, hats, and more hats!

Derby in August? It is a break from tradition, but having the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses on our covers reminds us that the show will go on. In adhering to social distancing, the 2020 Royal Court will remain in place for 2021 and one of them will then be crowned as the Derby Festival Queen by the spin of a wheel.

On this cover: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Leah Hazelwood is a sophomore at the University of Louisville dual majoring in political science and liberal studies with concentrations in race and gender studies, global public health, and economics. She is a McConnell Scholar, a Harvard Kennedy Public Policy Leadership Scholar, the College of Arts and Sciences Vice President, a member of Chi Omega Sorority, and is a “children’s advocate” for the Center for Women and Families.

Leah is wearing: Dress, $90, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $68, Kendra Scott; Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $145. Hair and Makeup by J Michael’s Spa and Salon.

P.S. See some cover looks from previous Derby issues.