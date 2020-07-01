Win a 2-Night Stay at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center!

Safe summer fun is closer than you think. Enter to win a 2-night stay for 2 at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center!

THE GIVEAWAY:

The prize package includes: one room at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; breakfast each morning; 2 daily passes to SoundWaves; plus resort fees, taxes and self-parking for one vehicle.

DEADLINE:

You have until Tuesday, July 7, at 11:59 PM EST to enter.

TO ENTER:
Fill out the form below.

Click here for Official Rules.

Fill out my online form.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *