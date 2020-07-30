What to Do This Weekend
Actors Theatre Direct Artists-in-Residence Ken and Christina Acosta Robinson will celebrate their 10th anniversary with their own take on the timeless 50 year-young soul duet Be Real Black for Me, written and originally recorded by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, and premiering on Facebook Live at 7pm Thursday.
Enjoy the Louisville Orchestra on the air as Classical 90.5 FM WUOL continues its broadcast series of past LO performances on Thursdays at 8pm. This week’s broadcast concert of the Brown-Forman Classics Series is From the Sea and was performed in 2018 at The Kentucky Center.
Marlene Rivero will portray Rose (Clark), the mother of York, the only African American on the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition between 1803-1806. She will bring York to life in story and song in the picnic area behind the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center. For social distancing and comfort, bring a blanket to sit on.
