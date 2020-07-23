What To Do This Weekend
Christian music artist Chris Tomlin presents a Drive-Thru Concert at the Kentucky Exposition Center Saturday.
Head down to Fourth Street Live! for live music from 6-9pm Friday, with picnic-style seating, games, cocktails and food. Extra COVID-19 precautions taken.
The 2020 Kentucky BIG Wish® Gala is going virtual. From the comfort of your own home, you can hear powerful stories from wish kids and their families, have the opportunity to bid on dozens of auction items, and more.
0 Comments