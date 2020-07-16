What to Do This Weekend
Head to Southern Indiana Friday for the New Albany Odd Walk Haunted/Crime Walking Tour, an outdoor tour featuring locations in downtown New Albany, Indiana, that are connected to dreadful historical events and odd happenings, such as hauntings, murders, tragic deaths, serial killers, and more. Social distancing guidelines apply.
Starting Monday and each week through August 14, the Louisville Zoo presents Zoo Live, a week of digital “summer camp,” featuring education staff and zoo animal ambassadors, along with some simple science and art-at-home activities targeted for children 6 to 8 years old. See pricing and register here.
Join Richard H. C. Clay, president and CEO of the Filson Historical Society, as he presents the Filson Friday event, Madison Conyers Johnson, 1806-1886: The Hidden Hand of Power. Johnson was a lawyer and banker of enormous, but hidden and discreet importance, before, during and after the Civil War. The free event will be broadcast live online via Zoom. Register here.
This weekend is Viking Weekend at the Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival. Come dressed in your best Viking garb
and experience a thunderous weekend of drums, dancing, Vikings, and more.
P.S. Visit a farmer’s market this weekend for some fresh goodies.
