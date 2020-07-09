What to Do This Weekend
Come to the Louisville Zoo to see the re-opened Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival, extended through August 28. More than 2,000 intricate lanterns light up 65 larger-than-life scenes, featuring a 130-foot-long dragon, walkthrough shark tunnel, fairy forest, and more.
Andy Warhol: Revelation, the first exhibition to comprehensively examine the Pop artist’s complex Catholic faith in relation to his artistic production, is presented at the Speed Art Museum through November 29. It features over 100 objects from The Andy Warhol Museum’s permanent collection, including archival materials, drawings, paintings, prints, and film.
Meet at Charlestown State Park for the popular, two-hour guided hike of abandoned Rose Island, a former summer resort and amusement park. Social distancing rules will be in effect.
