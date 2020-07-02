What To Do This Weekend
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood, Kentucky, will fill with music this evening with the first night of Bourbon & Botanicals, its live summer music series that will continue Thursday nights through August 27. Tonight’s featured band will be Wayward Feet. Attendance will be limited to 150 people each night on a first-come, first-serve basis. Read more about their COVID-19 guidelines.
General admission to the Louisville Zoo begins Saturday. Check out the new sloth exhibit as you walk the Zoo’s Wild Walk trail, a one-way, 1.25 mile long route through the outdoor exhibits. You must purchase tickets in advance. Read the zoo’s COVID-19 guidelines.
As the Tony-Award winning musical Hamilton: An American Musical premieres on Disney+ Friday, historian Dr. Richard Bell will host a virtual talk at 6pm called Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History, which will explore the musical phenomenon to reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show-business. He’ll explain what the musical got right (and got wrong) about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States and about why that matters. Purchase a spot and the Zoom link will be emailed to you. Presented by Locust Grove.
