What To Do This Weekend

As the Tony-Award winning musical Hamilton: An American Musical premieres on Disney+ Friday, historian Dr. Richard Bell will host a virtual talk at 6pm called Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History, which will explore the musical phenomenon to reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show-business. He’ll explain what the musical got right (and got wrong) about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States and about why that matters. Purchase a spot and the Zoom link will be emailed to you. Presented by Locust Grove.