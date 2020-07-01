Smart Ways to Keep Your Child’s Teeth Healthy

The health of a child’s teeth begins with their parents’ oral hygiene habits, but Jenna Schulten, DMD and owner of Dupont Pediatric Dentistry, says many parents don’t understand the connection.

“A lot of people think they genetically have bad teeth, but that is not always the case. There are specific factors that cause decay. Some parents don’t realize they can pass bacteria to their child if they have poor oral hygiene. It has nothing to do with bad teeth. It is bad bacteria,” she says. Bacteria from the parent’s mouth can be passed to their child if they eat or drink after each other. If a parent has more than one child, she suggests they consistently clean toys and pacifiers to keep cavities at bay. “When kids share toys that have been placed in another sibling’s mouth, they can get the bacteria as well.”