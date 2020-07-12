Sharing Solutions for Caregivers

Caregivers are always looking for solutions and new ways to improve the lives of their loved ones. Here are some suggestions shared by local experts that might help enhance someone’s day or life:

A Treat Every Day

“For those living alone, be sure they have the essentials and a few treats to enjoy each day. You can deliver groceries, fresh flowers, their favorite magazines — whatever you know gives them comfort in their daily lives. A small gift like a framed photo of a family member or a small photo album they can flip through and smile at when they are feeling lonely would be a nice surprise to find among the groceries and laundry soap! If you can’t deliver in person, use one of the many delivery services available. Send them a surprise dinner one day from their favorite restaurant that is still delivering.”

— Joanne Flatt, regional director, Bluebird Homecare

Hearing Devices & Health

Several hearing aid manufacturers are now including built-in sensors that sync with smartphone apps to track the wearer’s heart rate, quality of sleep, levels of physical activity, or other information. There are many different health and lifestyle indicators that can be obtained and measured through the ear, says Dr. Ingrid Edwards, clinical director and audiologist at Heuser Hearing Institute. An important safety feature available with some models is the ability to send out an alert to designated contacts when a fall is detected.

— Yelena Sapin