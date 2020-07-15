Nominate Someone Today

Today’s Woman is in search of inspirational educators, courageous cancer survivors, and healthy, active women. Nominate someone — or yourself — today for one or more of these categories and you or they may be featured in an upcoming issue of Today’s Woman!

Know an educator of any kind who needs to be recognized for her dedication and encouragement to helping someone learn? Today’s Woman wants to meet her and tell her story as part of our Education Awards. We want to recognize women who are doing exceptional work in the field of education in this region, which includes Metro Louisville (Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, and Bullitt counties in Kentucky) and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Southern Indiana.

Nominate someone — or yourself — for the 8th annual Pink Woman celebration of breast cancer survivors. (Due to the pandemic, there will be no group photo. We request an individual photo of each person be sent.) Deadline: August 14.

Cancer Survivors, share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer. We’d like to feature you in an upcoming issue. Deadline: July 31. , share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer. We’d like to feature you in an upcoming issue. Deadline: July 31.