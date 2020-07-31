It’s Derby!

Yes, the Derby experience is going to be different this year, but we have ideas on how to make it a fabulous one! We also have 5 different cover looks to inspire your creativity. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Letting your mask be the ultimate fashion statement.

Hosting your own Derby party.

Toasting to Derby and letting a cocktail be the inspiration to your style.

Taking a trip through the Decades of Derby’s past to see old style become new.

And of course, hats, hats, and more hats!

Derby in August? It is a break from tradition, but having the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses on our covers reminds us that the show will go on. In adhering to social distancing, the 2020 Royal Court will remain in place for 2021 and one of them will then be crowned as the Derby Festival Queen by the spin of a wheel.

On this cover: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Molly Jett is a senior at Bellarmine University double majoring in communication and design, art, and technology. Before completing her journalism internship abroad in Shanghai, China, she was a public affairs intern for the Kentucky Association of Counties. Molly is also a Bellarmine University Women’s Council Scholar, member of Phi Mu Sorority, former WHAS11 News intern, and active volunteer at the Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

Molly is wearing: Dress, $69, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $18,House of K; Hat by Derby Revival, $265, available at Revelry Boutique Gallery. Hair and Makeup by J Michael’s Spa and Salon.

P.S. See some cover looks from previous Derby issues.