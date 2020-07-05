I Am Today’s Woman, and I Am…

I am amazed at the strength it took for Harriett Tubman to create the Underground Railroad by leading 13 missions to free 70 slaves after escaping slavery herself in the 1800’s.

I am in awe of Rosa Parks for having the courage to sit tight in her seat at the front of the bus, triggering desegregation efforts in the south in the 1950’s.

I am humbled by Coretta Scott King’s strength in leading the civil rights movement after her husband’s assassination in 1968.

I am white, I am female, I am educated, I am 72, and I am beyond mad that while much progress has been made during my lifetime to bring about equal rights and social justice for all citizens, there is still so much to be done.

I am heartbroken to see the ravages against our black brothers and sisters, not just over the past few months, but over the past decades.

I am ashamed that a few police officers with poor judgment and actions have seemingly contaminated the reputation of all those brave men and women who protect us every day.

I am hopeful that out of this turmoil will come healing, compassion, reasoning, and leading. To hope otherwise would be to minimize everything that Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, and so many others have fought for.

I am committed to be part of the solution.

GOING FORWARD I WILL…

I will ensure we continue to celebrate women of all races in print and online.

I will continue to expand our distribution sites throughout underserved areas of our community.

I will expand our sponsorship of events that encourage inclusivity and diversity.

I will be open to feedback from you, our readers and followers, on how we can help make our community the place in which we love to live, safely and freely.