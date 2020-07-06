How Child Care and Preschools Are Seeing the Future

For child care and early child education, not only did things come to a screeching halt in March and April, it will take many stressful modifications to the way they operate in order for them to start offering their normal schedule.

PRESCHOOLS

The Gardner School is an academic preschool for children ages six weeks through preschool, and while there is only one location in Louisville, there are 20 located in six other states. According to marketing manager Joy Haynes, all Gardner School locations closed at the same time in March. Opening up locations has been more of a piecemeal approach simply because of different states’ schedules and regulations. The Louisville location opened on June 15. “This is certainly an exercise in being nimble and being aware so you can respond appropriately,” Joy says.

When The Gardner School opened, parents could no longer bring their children into the building but are met by their vehicles by Gardner School staff.

Children stay in one classroom during the day, and the playground equipment is sanitized between uses. “We’re trying to contain and keep the number of people who are interacting with each other inside the school really narrow,” Joy says.

“One of the things we already had in place and expanded while we were temporarily closed is the parent communication and engagement. We have an app where we share updates and a trust level with parents. When this happened and families were not coming to the school each day, it became even more important to keep that communication going. We consistently communicate updates and resources [parents] could use,” Joy says.