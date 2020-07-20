Family Of The Future: The Scott Family

One day, the history books will include paragraphs about the global pandemic of 2020 — how economies were impacted and how many people were sickened and died. But what may be left out in these general overviews of how the world changed is what steps individual families took to adapt and adjust to life in quarantine and under social distancing strategies. In 2020, the picture of how the family of the future will live is currently being redrawn.

SCOTT FAMILY:

EVEN HOME SCHOOLING CHANGED

When public and private school families had to transition to online learning in March 2020, it might seem that families that homeschool had it easy. They were already learning at home so no problem, right? But homeschool families don’t stay home constantly, and many families had to incorporate a remotely-working parent into the stay-at-home structure. Rebecca Duvall Scott, who homeschools her children, Annabelle, 12, and Jacob, 10, and is also a director of a homeschool cooperative and the author of a book on sensory processing differences, had to make adjustments to re-envision what her family life was going to be.