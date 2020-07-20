Family Of The Future: The Scott Family
SCOTT FAMILY:
EVEN HOME SCHOOLING CHANGED
When public and private school families had to transition to online learning in March 2020, it might seem that families that homeschool had it easy. They were already learning at home so no problem, right? But homeschool families don’t stay home constantly, and many families had to incorporate a remotely-working parent into the stay-at-home structure. Rebecca Duvall Scott, who homeschools her children, Annabelle, 12, and Jacob, 10, and is also a director of a homeschool cooperative and the author of a book on sensory processing differences, had to make adjustments to re-envision what her family life was going to be.
The first few weeks were difficult. While the kids and I were used to staying home most of the time and working together on school work, it was a big transition for us to blend my husband, Eric, a senior manager CPA at Ernst & Young, into home life, and for him to blend us into his work life. The kids and I grieved over the loss of church services, library programs, our cottage school, and co-op classes. It really felt like productivity ground to a halt, and we all just went through the motions of our day, overwhelmed to the point of exhaustion. I started keeping to-do lists for my endless days, and slowly new, flexible routines emerged.
What were some positives that came out of the adjustments?
Family time takes on a whole new meaning when there is nothing else to do except be together. The kids started playing together more, Annabelle started cooking with me, and both kids got to get on the roof with their daddy and help clean out the gutters. We’ve also had more time for family walks, game and movie nights, and we’ve started reading The Chronicles of Narnia before bed. The closeness we’re gaining is definitely a silver lining.
I’ve been writing a series for LinkedIn called Look for the Good, and I’ve got a Facebook group where I’m blogging about how we’re desensitizing Jacob to wearing a mask. We’re still promoting but in a reach-out, self-help kind of way. It is quite difficult to find alone time when your family is living on top of one another 24/7. I usually sneak away to a quiet part of the house where I can read or focus on co-op planning. Sometimes I’ll go outside and garden as well. Just the fresh air and doing something mindless like pulling weeds to create a clutter-free patch of flowerbed is rejuvenating.
