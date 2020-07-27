Family of the Future: The Hamilton Family

One day, the history books will include paragraphs about the global pandemic of 2020 — how economies were impacted and how many people were sickened and died. But what may be left out in these general overviews of how the world changed is what steps individual families took to adapt and adjust to life in quarantine and under social distancing strategies. In 2020, the picture of how the family of the future will live is currently being redrawn.

HAMILTON FAMILY: FINDING SIMPLICITY

Being with small children every day without being able to get out for adult conversations and distractions is hard at the best of times, but it is especially difficult when isolating continues for weeks and weeks. Although Angel Hamilton was a stay-at-home mom to her two sons, Christian, 4, and Isaiah, 2, prior to the pandemic, she has had to adjust her routine and expectations.

What does the structure of your days look like?

Coming from a family that lacked structure to working with inner-city kids, whether that be in youth programs or as a teacher, I know that kids need some kind of routine. We do have one, but it is not rigid. Most days, we start with a song, a story book on YouTube, and a craft. That’s usually an hour of fun in the morning, and then I hand it over to a Zoom meeting with my son’s chapel teacher from my 4-year-old’s school. Then it’s playtime, followed by lunch and naps.