Yes, the Derby experience is going to be different this year, but we have ideas on how to make it a fabulous one! We also have 5 different cover looks to inspire your creativity. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Letting your mask be the ultimate fashion statement.

Hosting your own Derby party.

Toasting to Derby and letting a cocktail be the inspiration to your style.

Taking a trip through the Decades of Derby’s past to see old style become new.

And of course, hats, hats, and more hats!

Derby in August? It is a break from tradition, but having the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses on our covers reminds us that the show will go on. In adhering to social distancing, the 2020 Royal Court will remain in place for 2021 and one of them will then be crowned as the Derby Festival Queen by the spin of a wheel.

On this cover: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Hannah Maria Edelen is a senior at Northern Kentucky University dual majoring in history and communication studies with a minor in organizational leadership and honors. She was the 2018-2019 Student Body President, has served as a Henry Clay Scholar on Capitol Hill, and is currently serving as the NKU Inaugural Presidential Fellow. Hannah is a first generation college student, member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a 2020 Teach for America Corp member, and supports her personal initiative “Read Ready Kentucky.”

Hannah is wearing: Dress, $120, That Cute Little Shop; Earrings, $22, House of K; Hat by Designs by Tony, $250. Hair and Makeup by J Michael’s Spa and Salon

P.S. See some cover looks from previous Derby issues.