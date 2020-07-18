A Perfect Bread Pudding Formula

BREAD PUDDING

Serves roughly 12 people

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cups dessert sauce (such as caramel, butterscotch, or chocolate), plus extra for drizzling

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 tsp. extract (such as vanilla, orange, or peppermint)

• 1 tbsp. liqueur or bourbon

• 1 tsp. salt

• 6 large eggs, room temperature

• ¼ cup sugar (light brown or granulated)

• 1 regular baguette, cubed and toasted until golden brown

• 1 cup “mix-ins,” optional (such as chocolate chunks, nuts, crushed cookies, or candy)

• Non-stick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350*F.

2. Bring the cream and dessert sauce to a boil on the stove in a medium-sized pot, whisking occasionally. As soon as the liquid begins to rise up, immediately remove the pan from the heat and set it aside to cool for about 20 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the extract, alcohol, salt, sugar, and eggs. Very slowly whisk in the cream mixture from Step 2 until combined and smooth. Add in the toasted bread cubes and toss gently to coat them. Set aside for at least 30 minutes.

4. When the bread has soaked up most of the liquid and becomes soft, add your “mix-ins.”

5. Liberally spray a baking dish or the cups of a muffin tin with cooking spray, then spoon or pour the bread pudding mixture in. Add as much of the liquid as you can and sprinkle the top(s) with leftover chocolate, nuts, or candies.

6. Bake for 30-40 minutes for a large baking dish, or until the center is set. For muffin tins, bake for roughly 25-30 minutes.

7. Allow to rest for 10-15 minutes, then serve with ice cream, an extra drizzle of dessert sauce, or a sprinkle of chocolate or nuts.